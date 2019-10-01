Faye Pohl passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sept. 27, 2019.

Faye will be dearly missed by her children, Victoria (Leonard) Mallak. Toni (Eric) McLaughlin, and Shayne (Michelle) Pohl; her siblings Gail (Tom) Kreuzer, Roan (Jackie) Arndt; her sister-in-law Karen Arndt; her grandchildren, Travis (Brittany) Meininger, Cody (Katelynn) Meininger, Joshua Pohl, and Corey Spiegelhoff; her great grandchildren, Collin, Aubriella, Bailey and Camden Meininger, and Kaylee Noel; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Faye was preceded in death by her husband Marvin and her brother Gary.

A celebration of Faye’s life will take place on Friday Oct. 4, 2019 at Norway Evangelical Lutheran Church. 6321 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake. Visitation will be from 3 to 3:50 p.m. followed by a 4 p.m. Memorial Service.

Memorials are suggested to Norway Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Services were entrusted to Integrity Funeral Services. Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfunerals.net