Florence E. Lentz, 90, formerly of Burlington, died on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Geneva Lake Manor Nursing Home in Lake Geneva.

Florence Eva Garland was born in Burlington on Nov. 4, 1928 in Burlington, to the late Charles and Edna (Brandis) Garland.

Florence ran a campground for many years in Bandera, Texas called the Farm Country R.V. Park. She enjoyed dancing and listening to country music. Her happiest times were spent with her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.

Florence is survived by her son Frank and his wife Dawn of Genoa City; grandsons, Nick and Nathan Lentz; and great-grandchildren Whitley and Satton; and brother Ralph (Joyce) Garland of Burlington. She was preceded in death by her sisters Caroline and Jane and her brother Jack.

A Celebration of Florence’s life will be held on Sunday Nov. 3, 2019 at 3 p.m. in the main chapel of the Derrick Funeral Home in Lake Geneva. The Lentz family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 2 until 3 p.m.

To sign the on-line guest registry, go to www.derrickfuneralhome.com.