Gerald Stanley Bazen, 82, passed away Oct. 11 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Gerald was born Aug. 15, 1937 to Al and Edythe (Henderson) Bazen in Milwaukee. On May 7, 1960 he married the love of his life Janice Jean Johnson and they shared 46 years together.

After graduating Rochester AG School, Gerald went into an apprenticeship for plumbing with the state commissioner. He also served his country in the Air National Guard. He was the plumbing inspector for the Town of Waterford for 40 years and worked for Senft Plumbing for 30 years. Gerald loved his community. He was an active member of Norway Lutheran Church since 1960 and was one of the last three original members of the Tichigan Lions Club for 50 years.

Gerald will be dearly missed by his brother Raymond (Patricia) Bazen of Cudhay; his children Tracy (Krista) Bazen, Buckwheat “Lance” (Julie) Bazen, and Jeri Lynn (Timothy) Strasser; his grandchildren Dawn (Bill Dingle) Raditz, Christopher (Krista) Bazen, Monique (Adam) Kurlowski, Matthew Strasser, Meghan (Peyton Tisi) Strasser, and Mikhaela Strasser; and his great grandchildren Hunter Raditz, Lona Raditz, Evan Coggon, Tanner Bazen, Conner Bazen, and Axel Kurlowski.

Gerald was preceded in death by his loving wife Janice, parents Al and Edythe Bazen, Joseph (Joe) and Dorothy (Dot) Bazen, Vera (Johnson) Neuman, Paul and Delores Huberty, Robert Huberty, Karen Roos, William Johnson, Earl Johnson, Tom Johnson, Ivan and Janet Henderson, Buck and Lois Henderson, Robert and Mary Henderson and Kimberly Henderson.

We would like to thank Dr. Laura Raftery, Amy Zahn (APNP), ProHealth Home Care and his nurses, Dennis, Carolyn, Kristin and his CNA Melisa.

A celebration of Gerald’s life will be held on Saturday Oct. 19, 2019 at Integrity Celebrations, 2789 S. Browns Lake Drive in Burlington. A memorial service will start at 2 p.m. followed by an open house from 3 to 6 p.m.

The family suggests memorials to the Tichigan Lions Club.

Integrity Funeral Service is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfunerals.net.