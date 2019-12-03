Geraldine “Gerry” Rossmiller, 92, passed away peacefully on Dec. 1, 2019 at Pinebrook Pointe Assisted Living Facility in Burlington.

Gerry was born on Sept. 23, 1927 to Edward and Rose Held of Lyons. She attended St. Joseph’s Grade School and was a graduate of St. Mary’s High School class of 1945. She was employed as a secretary and bookkeeper for B & I Management Co. and of Burlington Mills. In May of 1955, she married Herb Rossmiller at St. Joseph’s Church in Lyons. They shared 41 years together before Herb passed in December of 1996.

Gerry was a stay at home mom until 1967, when she started working at Rewald Electric Co. as a secretary. She retired in 1990. After retirement Gerry volunteered at Love Inc. as well St. Mary’s Hot Lunch Program, funeral luncheons, and fish fries. She was member of VFW Auxiliary and the Burlington Senior Center.

Gerry will be deeply missed by her daughters Carol (Steve) Von Alven of Burlington and Mary (Tony) Willems Van Dijk of Cary, Ill.; her son-in-law Richard Bentley of Madison; her grandchildren Jeff (Stephanie) Von Alven, Leslie (Adam) Langsbard, Lauren Willems Van Dijk, and Jacob Willems Van Dijk; her great-grandchildren Allison and Ben Von Alven, as well as her step grandchildren Abby Lohmeier , Dashiell and August Langsbard. Gerry is further survived by her brother James (Barbara) Held, her sister-in-law Ann Held, and many nieces and nephews.

Gerry was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother Francis (Pinky) Held, and her daughter Kay Bentley.

A celebration of Gerry’s life was held at St. Charles Catholic Church in Burlington on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.

The family would like to thank the staff at Pinebrook Pointe, Aurora at Home Hospice, and the doctors and nurses of Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington, for their kind and compassionate care for Gerry.

The family requests all memorials be donated to Burlington Catholic Grade School and Catholic Central High School of Burlington, or to St. Joseph’s Indian School and Orphanage of Chamberlain, S.D.

Integrity Funeral Services is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfunerals.net.