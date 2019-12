Grace Lohaus, 90, of Burlington, passed away Dec. 24, 2019 at Aurora Hospital of Burlington.

Grace is survived by her children, Jerome (Cynthia) Lohaus, Dyan (Phill) Tishuk, Dave (Barb) Lohaus, Don (Kelly) Lohaus and Jane (Larry) Dubinsky; eight grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Lohaus.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.