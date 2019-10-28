Helen B. Roanhaus, 99, of Burlington peacefully passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 while residing at Geneva Lake Manor.

Helen was born in Burlington on Nov. 2, 1919, to Joseph F. and Kathryn (nee Robers) Mangold. She lived in rural Burlington as a child and moved to Lake Geneva when married. She returned to live in Burlington some years after her husband’s death. Helen worked at Chaney Instrument in Lake Geneva and was a member of St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church in Lake Geneva in years past.

Helen is survived by her loving children, Kenneth (Diane) Roanhaus of Franklin, Darcy (Roanhaus) McKendrey of Franklin and Dean (Jeanne) Roanhaus of Lake Geneva; three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, her brother and his wife Joseph R. (Mildred) Mangold, and her husband Marvin Roanhaus.

Helen’s family would like to thank the staff of Geneva Lake Manor for the fine care she received.

Considering her love for animals, please direct your kind memorials to the pet care charity or facility of your choice.

In honoring Helen’s wishes, no services will be held.

