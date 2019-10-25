Herbert A. “Herb” Goldschmidt, 86, of Burlington passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

Herb was born on Nov 20, 1932 to August and Freida (nee Bippes) Goldschmidt in Chicago. His early life was spent in Chicago where he graduated from high school.

On May 9, 1953 he was united in marriage to Lois Rohde in Chicago. Lois passed away on March 24, 2017. Following their marriage, they made their home in Chicago before moving to Burlington in 1959 where they raised their family.

Herb was a City of Burlington policeman for 32 years, retiring on May 3, 1992. He worked his way up the ranks serving as a patrolman, sergeant, captain, shift commander and assistant chief before the police and fire commission selected him as Chief of Police. Noting a few of the many highlights of his career, he diligently worked to bring the 911 Service and Flight for Life to the Burlington community. He assisted in apprehending a murderer in 1964 and was appointed to the 83rd Session of the FBI National Academy in Washington D.C. Herb also served in the National Guard and attended Grace Church. He enjoyed woodworking and traveling. But more than anything he loved spending time with his family.

Herb is survived by his children, Herb (Debbie) Goldschmidt Jr., Brad (Wendy) Goldschmidt, Karen Maus, Scott (Terri) Goldschmidt, Ronald (Wendy) Goldschmidt, Jeffrey Goldschmidt and Timothy Goldschmidt; 18 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. He is further survived by his special friend Ginny Weber, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

The family has suggested memorials be made to the American Cancer Society, 234 W. Florida St. Milwaukee, WI 53204.

Herb’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Burlington Rescue Squad, Aurora Burlington Hospital ER and Lakeland Hospital 2nd Floor Nursing staff for all their care and compassion.

Honoring Herb’s request, no services will be held.

