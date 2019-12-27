Herman M. “Skip” Neil III, 79, of Burlington passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Skip was born Jan. 13, 1940 to Herman M. II and Grace (nee Royer) Neil in Michigan. His early life was spent in Michigan where he graduated from high school.

On July 18, 1964 he was united in marriage to Violet Konieska at Cross Lutheran Church in Burlington. Following their marriage, they resided in Burlington, where they raised their family. Skip proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1957 to 1962, followed by the U.S. Naval Reserves from 1980 to 1987. He was a member of the American Legion Post 171 in Union Grove. Skip was employed as a driver for UPS. He enjoyed singing and was a member of a quartet for many years. He was a self-appointed handyman and jack-of-all-trades, but more than anything he was a devoted family man. His children and grandchildren meant the world to him and he treasured the time he spent with them.

Skip is survived by Violet his loving wife of 55 years; children, James Neil, Jeannine Neil and David (Michelle) Neil; and grandchildren, Michael (DeKraii), Cassandra, Tori, Sean and Kylie. He is also survived by his brother Ken Cole and by Michael C. Smith, who Skip and Violet took under their wing and helped raise, and other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his stepmother Jean, and siblings, James Neil, Joyce Neil, Marie Miller and Edward Beaver.

The family has suggested that memorials, in honor of Skip, be made to American Legion Post 171, P.O. Box 171, Union Grove, WI 53182.

Skip’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to his grandson Sean, and the staff at Aurora at Home Hospice, especially Candy, Tammy and Chris for all their care and compassion.

Relatives and friends can visit with the family from 4 until 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Burial with full Military Honors will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 9 a.m. at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.