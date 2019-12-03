Howard H. Sanders, 92, of Waterford and formerly of Palmyra, passed away at Angels Grace in Oconomowoc on Nov. 22, 2019.

Howard was born in Milwaukee on Nov. 20, 1927 to Henry and Jennie (nee Holechek) Sanders. He was a 1945 graduate of St. Francis High School who continued his education at Marquette University graduating in 1954 and the University of Colorado graduating in 1976. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during both World War II and the Korean War.

On Sept. 4, 1950 he married Evelyn B. Heimerl in Bay View. They raised three loving children. His lifelong career was as a Chemistry Teacher at New Berlin Eisenhower High School where he had retired. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Howard is survived by his loving wife of 69 years Evelyn; three children, David (Lynn) Sanders, Barbara (Kevin) Sanders, and Robert (Renee) Sanders; eight grandchildren, Jeremy (Heather) Sanders, Ashley James, Alyssa (Nick) Mynderse, Justin (Shannon) Sanders, Jessica (Eli) Grauberger, Danny Sanders, Amanda (Mitchel) Poeschel, and Rebecca Sanders; six great-grandchildren, Allan, Mason, Myles, Madison, Evelyn and Wrenley; niece Sandra (Chris) Day; nephew Bill (Michelle) Heimerl, and by other relatives and friends.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents, brother Harold (Jean) Sanders and brother-in-law Jerry (Barbara) Heimerl.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. with Mass beginning at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street in Waterford.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to either Angels Grace Hospice or Jefferson Retired Teachers Scholarship Fund.

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.