Jacob Leroy Cassens, 43, passed on Dec. 16, 2019 in Belvedere, Ill. He was born on Dec. 2, 1976 in Burlington.

Jacob leaves behind his parents, Susan and Gale Cassens; brother, Jason (Geneveive) Cassens; and children, Tristen Jacob Cassens and Alissa Jo Cassens and her husband Benjamin Hansen. He will be missed, not only by his blood family, but also by so many other family members and friends.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Forever dancing in our hearts. NFA Jacob Leroy, NFA.

McDonald Funeral Home of Rock Falls, Ill. is serving the family. Well-wishers can visit www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.