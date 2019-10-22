Jacqueline J. Luedtke, 80, of Union Grove, passed away at Oak Ridge Care Center on Oct. 20, 2019.

Jacqueline was born in Iron Mountain, Mich. to John and Etta (nee Massie) Hosking. She graduated from Kingsford High School in 1959. In 1962, she moved to Union Grove and lived there the rest of her life. For over 33 years, she worked at C&D Duck Farm (now Maple Leaf).

Jacqueline was a member of the Union Grove Lions Club for 10 years. She loved to follow the Badgers and Green Bay Packers, especially when Brett Favre was playing. She enjoyed attending rummage sales and loved going out to eat. She will be dearly missed.

Jacqueline is survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Dick (Sandy) Luedtke, Lucille Fredrick, Kathy (Jack) Trautman, Paul (Maria) Luedtke, Henry (Jane) Luedtke, Linda Smith, Marlene (Rudy) Dichtl, Kurt (Janice) Luedtke, Walter (Jamie) Luedtke, Ruth Ann (Jim) Rehburg, and Robert (Chris) Luedtke; many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Jacqueline was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Donald, and her sister Marion (George) Michaud.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, at Miller-Reesman Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial at West Lawn Memorial Park will follow.

