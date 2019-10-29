James D. Henning, 78, of Rochester, passed away Oct. 27, 2019 at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington.

James was born on May 4, 1941, in Wauwatosa, to the late Lawrence and Elizabeth Henning. On Nov. 18, 1961 he was united in marriage to Lynn Kaebisch. They lived in the Rochester area. James worked for Trent Tube in East Troy for 46 years until his retirement in 2006. He loved being with and doing all sorts of activities with his family. He also enjoyed sports and gardening.

James will be dearly missed by his wife Lynn; his son Randy (Krista) Henning; his daughter Julie (Joe) Wieners; and his granddaughters Kaylee (Joe) Wessel and Courtney Weiners.

A celebration of James’s life will be held on Saturday Nov. 2, 2019 at Integrity Celebrations, 2789 S. Browns Lake Drive in Burlington. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 12:30.

Integrity Funeral Services is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfunerals.net.