James Harlow Albee, 75, of Waterford, passed away unexpectedly in his home surrounded by family on Nov. 6, 2019.

Jim was born in August of 1944 to Harlow and Thelma Albee in Abilene, Texas.

Jim is survived by his wife of 47 years Paulette; children, David Albee of Waterford, Jeffrey (Megan) Albee of Western Springs, Ill., Andrea (Jeremy) Post of Granger, Ind., and Kellie (Amit) Shah of Elkhart, Ind.; his loving grandchildren, Jackson, Tanner, Lillian, Connor, Adalyn and Ella; brothers, Lawrence and Richard; and nieces and nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 from 9:30 until 11:45 a.m. with a service and military honors at noon at Mealy Funeral Home, 225 West Main Street in Waterford. Park lots are available on the corner of Main St. and Jefferson St., behind the funeral home, and at Marty’s Diamond Restaurant. A celebration of life will be held immediately after the services in the Cotton Patch Room at the Cotton Exchange at 345 Hickory Hollow Rd, Waterford.

