James Roy Vogelsang, 64, of Burlington, passed way in the presence of his family on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 in the supportive care of hospice.

Jim was born on Dec. 6, 1955 to Kathleen (nee Spieker) and John “Jack” Vogelsang, the youngest of five children. In his mischievous youth, he attended St. Mary’s Grade School and was a 1974 graduate of St. Mary’s High School where he met and fell deeply in love with Janet Daniels with whom he formed a lifelong marriage and devoted partnership on Oct. 30, 1976. Together with Janet, they raised two sons, Jacob and Adam.

Jim was a baker by trade and began learning his craft as a third generation apprentice under his father and grandfather. After working many years at Vogelsang’s Bakery, Jim and Janet became business partners and opened JJ’s Donut & Deli, which they owned and operated together for almost 20 years.

Jim was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. A lifelong resident of Burlington, for decades he enjoyed trips to the Northwoods of Florence County to hunt, fish and camp. He was an avid football fan and one-time coach who always enjoyed critiquing the Packers most recent performances and reminding the Bears that they still suck. He enjoyed shooting pool, playing cribbage and poker and would laugh until he cried at a good joke, especially a practical joke. He was also a voracious reader and student of history. More than anything he liked to be with his friends and family to enjoy a good time.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Janet; of Burlington; sons, Jacob Vogelsang of San Diego, Calif. and Adam (Taylor Owens) Vogelsang and granddaughter Violet of Minneapolis; brother Thomas Vogelsang of Florence; sisters, Barbra (Bob) Fairclough and Patricia (Ron) Lois as well as many in-laws, nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Burlington. Inurnment will follow in St. Mary Parish Cemetery. Relatives and friends can visit with the family on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jim’s name can be given to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.jdrf.org click on donation

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.