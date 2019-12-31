James “Jim” William Edwards, 77, of Waterford, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.

Jim was born in Burlington on Oct. 5, 1942 to Catherine Julie (nee Fischer) and Floyd William Edwards. He spent his early years living in Waterford, attending elementary school at St. Thomas Aquinas and graduating from Waterford Union High School. He was a proud alumnus of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater where he graduated with honors with a Bachelor of Science degree in History and Economics. At UWW he was a member of Phi Sigma Epsilon fraternity.

Jim was united in marriage to Barbara (nee Malmquist), on Nov. 9, 1968 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Waterford.

Jim began a lifelong career in education at Mukwonago High School where he taught Social Sciences and assisted with coaching wrestling. In 1970 he began teaching at Waterford Union High School where he taught for 32 of his 35-year teaching career. During his years at WUHS he created the Economics Program in addition to teaching World History and Wisconsin History. As the only teacher of Wisconsin History and Economics at WUHS, thousands of students passed through his classroom over the years. Jim also spent many years involved with various sports programs at WUHS, including assistant coaching of wrestling, baseball, track, cross country, and football. He was a scorekeeper for boys and girls basketball games. He took great pride in teaching and coaching the Junior Achievement of Wisconsin program that Advanced Economics students participated in, along with gracious assistance from local businesses. As a retired educator, Jim often met former students out in the community where he eagerly engaged in conversations and reminiscing.

Jim was an avid hunter and enjoyed time spent deer hunting with his sons in central Wisconsin. His grandsons, Dane and Travis, brought him particular joy and in his retirement years he looked forward to spending time at their lake house where the boys enjoyed fishing, target practice shooting, and especially enjoyed driving around in Grandma’s golf cart. Jim’s favorite sports teams included the Wisconsin Badgers and the Green Bay Packers. His hobbies included being active in the outdoors through gardening and tree planting, and reading non-fiction books. During wintertime, he enjoyed driving to and vacationing in Gulf Shores, Ala. with his wife.

Jim is survived by his wife, Barbara; three children, Brian (Lyn) Edwards of Waterford, Eric Edwards of Germantown, and Michelle (Michael) Dubis of Cross Plains; and grandchildren, Dane and Travis Edwards, and Sally and Wesley Dubis. He is further survived by sisters-in-law, Elaine Edwards and Debbie Malmquist; brothers-in-law, James Malmquist, Leslie “Les” Malmquist, and Rudy Grube; as well as nieces and nephews, Carrie (Bart) Reuter, Cammy (Brad) Thordson, Corrie (Tim) Pie, Susie (Scott) Balcerowski, Sara (Justin) Foster, and Chris Gross.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Catherine Edwards; siblings Ellen Edwards (toddler sister), Thomas Edwards (infant brother), Mary Walter, Patricia Raasch, William Edwards; and brothers-in-law Randy Walter, Keith Malmquist, and Richard Grube.

Visitation will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 S. First Street in Waterford on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. and again on Saturday morning, Jan. 4 from 10 to 11 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Love, Inc. of Burlington or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.