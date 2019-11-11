Jeanne M. Hoevet, forever young, passed away on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at the Jefferson Memory care.

Jeanne was the daughter of William and Martha (Piepenburg) Kazmaier. She was a graduate of Burlington High School and later married the love of her life, Robert J. Hoevet on April 27 at Cross Lutheran Church in Burlington. The couple enjoyed 57 years together until his death in 2003. Jeanne was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Clyman, where she was active with the ladies aid and various other groups. In her free time, she enjoyed painting ceramics, baking, cooking and socializing with all her friends. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends.

Jeanne is survived by her children, Pam (Steve) Nehls of Juneau and Patti Jo (Mike) Craig of Watertown; grandchildren, Jessica (Nick) Rennhack, Lindsay Laubmeier, Abby Craig and Jaimie (Taylor) Richards; great grandchildren Delaney, Emrie, Gavin and Cali; very special companion Phil Paulson; brother John (Lynn) Kazmaier; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother William.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church with the Rev. Daniel Bohn presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Juneau City Cemetery at a later date.

Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home Watertown is caring for the family. To place an on-line condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.