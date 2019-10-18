Jeffrey J. Laux, 67, of Three Lakes, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.

Jeffery was born on March 13, 1952 to George and Phyllis (nee Block) Laux. His early life was spent in Waterford where he graduated from Waterford High School. He spent the last 10 years living in the Three Lakes area.

Jeffrey enjoyed hunting and nature in the north woods. He was an avid big game hunter, traveling all over the world. He also enjoyed collecting coins, snowmobiling, racing and loved music of all kinds.

Jeffrey is survived by his daughter, Heather (Scott) Biggs; grandchildren, Samantha and Shannon Fornal; parents, George and Phyllis; siblings, Carl (Tammy) Laux, Scott (Diane) Laux, Lori (Dave) Taffs, Eric (Alison) Laux, Tracey Deak, Chris (Pearl) Laux and Tyson (Connie) Laux; along with many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and one great-great nephew. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and brother-in-law, Frank Deak III.

The family would like to thank the Three Lakes and Eagle River Emergency Response Team, the staff at the Nutty Squirrel along with his friends and neighbors in the north woods.

A Memorial Service for Jeffrey will be held Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Charles Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to attend a Celebration of Jeff’s life at the Cotton Exchange beginning at 4 p.m.

