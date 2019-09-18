Joanne C. Mundt, 47, of Burlington, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at Cancer Treatment Center of America.

Joanne was born in McHenry, Ill. on Aug. 1, 1972, to Frank and Joan (nee Eising) Schanz. Her early life was spent in Wonder Lake, Ill. where she graduated from Marian Central High School. She earned her Bachelor’s degree from University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she majored in Psychology and minored in Archeology.

On Aug. 3, 1996, in Woodstock, Ill., Joanne was united in marriage to Tyson Mundt. After marriage, they finished school in Nebraska before moving to Apollo Beach, Fla. for five years. They later resided in McHenry, Ill. for two years before moving to Burlington in 2005. Joanne worked as a manager at Northwestern Mutual. She was a member of Cross Lutheran Church, where she was a past president of the congregation. She sponsored a child, Emmanuel, from Uganda. She was an avid soccer mom and HGTV fan who loved her cats. She enjoyed reading, bike riding, gardening, sewing, knitting and crocheting. She loved Halloween, enjoyed dressing up, and decorating.

Joanne is survived by her parents, Frank and Joan; husband, Tyson; children, Emily and Merin Mundt; siblings, John (Laura) Schanz and James (Renee) Schanz; brother-in-law, Aaron Mundt; father and mother-in-law, Michael and Mary Jo Mundt; and nieces and nephews, Madeleine, Magnus, Aidan, Bryana, Camryn and Delaney. She was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents and close cousin, Jeremy Hooper.

The family would like to thank each of the doctors and nurses who helped Joanne during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the family to be divided amongst Joanne’s favorite charities.

A funeral service for Joanne will be held on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Cross Lutheran Church, 126 Chapel Terrace in Burlington. Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home.

