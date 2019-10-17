Katherine “Kay” Bentley, 63, of Madison and formerly of Burlington, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. Kay was the daughter of Herbert and Geraldine (Held) Rossmiller of Burlington.

A funeral service was held in Kay’s memory on Sept. 27, 2019 in Madison.

She is survived by her mother, Geraldine; husband, Richard of Madison; sisters, Carol (Steven) VonAlven of Burlington, and Mary (Tony) Willems Van Dijk of Cary, Ill.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceeded in death by her father, Herbert Rossmiller.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E Cheryl Pkwy, Fitchburg.

