Kenneth H. Robers, 81, of Burlington, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at home. Kenneth was born on Dec. 23, 1937 in Burlington to Herman and Florence (nee Meyer) Robers. He spent his entire life in the Burlington area and worked at Lavelle Industries for 40 years. He served in the U.S. Army for two years from 1961 thru 1963. On May 25, 1963, he was united in marriage to Marjorie Dirksmeyer at St. Mary Catholic Church in Burlington.

Kenneth is survived by his wife Margie; children, Roberta (Jeff) Giesie, Mark Robers and Kathy (John) Hager; grandchildren, Scott (Sami) Giesie, Samantha Robers, Alex Robers, Leah Hager, Kaili Hager and Dylan Hager; sister Julie Gray, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family has suggested memorials be made to St. Mary Catholic Church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at 12:45 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. until noon, at the Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Burial will follow Mass at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.