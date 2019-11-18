Kenneth J. Neu, 87, of Burlington, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at Oak Park Place.

Ken was born in Kenosha on June 8, 1932, to Joseph and Margaret (nee Fredrick) Neu. His early life was spent in Kenosha. He served in the Navy from 1952 until 1956. He married Carol Knutson and they continued to raise their family in Kenosha. He later moved to Burlington and has been a resident since 1975. He eventually married Lynn Proft and she has been his life-long companion.

Ken worked for American Motors for 36 years. He also owned Hillside Hardware in Kenosha for 22 years. After retiring, he owned Highway 20 Auto Plaza in Racine for 10 years and Chris’ USA in Burlington for 19 years. He enjoyed spending time at his winter home in Florida. He loved golfing and working on patents for golfing. He was proud to hold seven patents for golf tools and golfing equipment.

Ken is survived by his daughter, Christine (Greg) Neu; step-children, Carmie (Jim) Aker and Kathy (Rick) Misurelli; and grandchildren, Tim Goldschmidt and Elizabeth Goldschmidt. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and a sister.

The family would like to thank the staff at Oak Park Place, along with Dr. Haider and his staff at the Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic in Burlington, for their care and concern during this time.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home with military honors. Relatives and friends may visit with the family at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until the time of service. Ken will be laid to rest the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.

