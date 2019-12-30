Mary Lee Yambor, 68, of Burlington, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 after a brief and courageous battle with cancer.

Mary was born on April 24, 1951 to LeRoy and Romayne (nee Mehring) Eisenbart. A lifelong resident of Burlington, she attended St. Mary Grade School and Burlington High School. In 8th grade, her future brother-in-law stole her bicycle, later to be retrieved by who would become her husband of 51 years, Ronald Yambor. On Aug. 17, 1968, they were united in marriage at St. Mary Catholic Church in Burlington. They resided in a home around the corner for most of their lives, where they were “rooted” and raised their family, surrounded by long lasting neighbors that were also friends.

As a wife and mother, Mary made a home and life for her family that was always full of love and creativity. She had an innate ability to know when her children were trying to “pull a fast one”. When her children were young, she was an in-home childcare provider. She enjoyed staying up-to-date with the “babysitting kids” over the years and learning where their journeys in life led them. She was active in Girl Scouts as a leader, Chairperson of the cookie sale for Racine County, and member of the Board of Directors.

When her youngest child was in high school, Mary embraced the opportunity to pursue a career for herself. She started in the trenches with the Postal Service, advancing her skills over time and proving herself as a leader, ultimately landing positions of Postmaster in both Kansasville and Salem. In 2014, she retired form the Postal Service and pursued her most rewarding venture as a full-time grandmother. The love she shared for her grandchildren far exceeded any reward or accolade she received professionally. Her grandchildren proved to be her greatest joy and legacy. In her retirement, she also enjoyed lunches with the girls from the Post Office and members of Troop 134, gardening in her extensive flower gardens, building gingerbread masterpieces, as well as volunteering as a local election inspector.

Mary is survived by her loving husband, Ron; children, Barbara Ann (Tom Middleton) Burmeister, Scott (Tammy) Yambor, and Michelle (Bernard) Petersen; grandchildren, Dustin, Ashley, Casey, Maddie, Kelsey, Finn and Maeve; older sister Patricia (Dave) Dake, younger sister and confidant Marge (Bob) Oehlke, sister-in-law Carol Binning, brother-in-law Larry (Judy) Yambor, as well as many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends. Mary was preceded in death by her parents.

Relatives and friends can visit with the family on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Burlington from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. concelebrated by Mary’s cousin, Father Ron Gramza. A luncheon at the Veteran’s Terrace will follow. Memorials can be made in Mary’s name to Burlington Catholic School. The family would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to the 7th Floor Staff, and Oncology and Palliative Care teams at Froedtert’s Center for Advanced Care for their compassionate care and support.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.