Mildred V. Krueger, 102, of Burlington passed away at her daughter Mildred’s home on Nov. 23, 2019.

Mildred was born in New London on Jan. 17, 1917 to Bernie and Anette (nee Thorson) Rasmussen and was raised by relatives. She was a graduate of West Division High School in Milwaukee. On Jan. 16, 1937, she married William H. Krueger. The couple lived in West Allis where Mildred worked for the State of Wisconsin and was a proud homemaker. An avid Brewer’s Fan, she loved to bowl, and play bingo. She will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.

Mildred is survived by her children, Annette Hooker, Barbara (Robert) Raasch, William (Sue) Krueger and Mildred (James) Cramer; 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 13 great great-grandchildren with one on the way, other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband William, brother Bernard, sons-in-law Ronald Hooker and Art Henning; and great-grandchild, R.J. Johnson.

Visitation will be held at at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 145 South 6th Street in Waterford on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 from 10 a.m. until noon. Services will begin at noon followed by a light lunch at the church. Burial will take place on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, 14875 West Greenfield Avenue, New Berlin. Please meet at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Peter’s Church.

Mildred’s family wishes to thank Tina from Home Helper and granddaughter Melissa for their special care of our dear Mother and Grandmother.

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.