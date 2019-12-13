Nancy A. Schilz, 83, of Burlington, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at her home.

Nancy was born in Burlington on Feb. 28, 1936, to Henry and Clara (nee Fox) Robers. Her early life was spent in Lyons and Burlington, where she graduated from St. Mary’s High School. On Sept. 29, 1956, she was united in marriage to Gerald “Jerry” Schilz. He preceded her in death on June 12, 2012. She was a life-long resident of Burlington.

Nancy worked as a pharmacy technician for Tobin Drugs for 30 years. She greatly enjoyed her family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many friends throughout the area. She enjoyed playing tennis and golf, and traveling to their camper up north and spending time fishing.

Nancy is survived by her children, Peg (Ernst) Schilz-Klotz, Bob (Diane) Schilz, Jackie (Blane) Schneider and Jean (Dennis) Poepping; grandchildren, Susi Klotz, Holly Schilz, Keena (Justin) Vos, Britte (Matt) Ehlen, Olivia (Dusty) Floyd and Nicholas (Sara) Poepping; great-grandchildren, Brooke, Lainey and Owen; and her faithful, four-legged companion Fizz. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

The family would like to thank her personal caregiver Leah, Cindy and the gang at Mind and Motion and dear neighbors, Steve and Diane for their friendship.

Services for Nancy will be held Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at 6 P.M. at St. Mary Catholic Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 4 until 5:45 p.m. in Good Shepherd Chapel. Burial will take place at a later date.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.