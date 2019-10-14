Pauline Cable, 89, passed away on Oct. 4, 2019.

She is survived by her sons Thomas (Sheila), Richard (Kathy), and John (Diane); 6 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband Thomas, siblings Genevieve, Stanley, Michael, Frances, Louis, Laddie, Vincent and other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life was held on Oct. 12 at 11 a.m. at Amy Chapel in Eau Claire. Fellowship and lunch at Amy Chapel followed the service. Private burial will take place at a later date.

Bolger Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.bolgerfuneral.com.