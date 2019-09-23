Philip T. Jacobson, 87, passed away Sept. 8, 2019 from complications of ALS.

Philip was born in Rochester on Sept. 23, 1932, to Robin and Leta (nee Titus) Jacobson. He enlisted in the Marines while a junior at Evanston High School, Evanston, Ill. He was called to active duty and served very proudly with Fox Company, 1st BN, lst Marine Division in Korea from 1950 to 1952 on the front lines in four major battles. Upon return, he graduated from Evanston High School. After attending college for two years, he decided he wanted to work outside and entered the construction field.

Phil was a long-time member of Norway Lutheran Church. In 1962, while singing in the choir, he met the love of his life, Jean M Jacobs. They were united in marriage at the Norway Lutheran “Church on the Hill” on Oct. 19, l963. In 1971, they were blessed with the birth of their daughter, Jennifer.

Phil and Jean owned Phil Jacobson Builder, a general contracting firm serving Racine County and beyond for nearly 40 years. In the 1980’s, Phil was named “Builder of the Year” by the Lakeland Builders Association. In addition, they were partners in land development. Over the years, Phil served on the Norway Town Board, and on the Norway Planning Commission. Phil was happiest at high altitudes. He enjoyed elk hunting and skiing with family and friends in most ski areas out west well into his 80’s, earning many medals for downhill slalom skiing. Phil loved fishing, whether it was on the Great Lakes in his boat named “Hit ‘n Miss” or up in Alaska. Needless to say, Phil and Jean ate well. In 2015, accompanied by his daughter, Jennifer, he was the 4,000th veteran to travel on the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight; an experience he would never forget. He enjoyed traveling, and talking to all the people he met. He was a good storyteller.

Phil will be dearly missed by his wife and best friend, Jean; daughter, Jennifer (Brian) Diener of Yorkville; granddaughter, Taylor; sister, Marion (Dr. James) Eshenaur of Boise, Idaho; sister-in-law, Nancy (David) Laughran of Rochester; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Phil was also preceded in death by his brother J. Elmer, sisters Doris Wagner and Charlotte Wright, and his dog “Boomer” who went with Phil to his construction sites every day.

A special Thank You to the staff at the ALS Clinic at the Clement J. Zablocki Veterans Medical Center in Milwaukee for their compassionate care, and also to Oak Park Place in Burlington, where Phil spent his last few days, still smiling and joking with the staff.

Visitation will be held at Norway Lutheran Church, 6321 Heg Park Rd, Wind Lake on Wednesday Oct. 2, from 5 until 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Thursday Oct. 3 from 10 until 11:15 a.m. with a memorial service to start at 11:30 a.m. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at Norway Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorials can be given to the Philip Jacobson Builder Scholarship Fund to support and encourage young adults to enter the construction trades or the Norway Lutheran Church building fund.

Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.meredithfuneralhome.com.