Rebecca “Becky” Lee Strong, 63, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in Green Bay, after a brief, courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Becky was born in Reedsburg, to Ray and Shirley Thering, She grew up in a very busy household as one of six children. She graduated from University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with degree in education. Becky was an extraordinarily generous, loving, focused, and upbeat wife / mother / grandmother / sister / friend. She shared a love for making holidays and even small occasions, big moments and lasting memories. She was a natural leader and teacher–whether in the classroom or with her beloved children, grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. As an avid traveler, Becky loved seeing new places and experiencing new cultures all over the world. She enjoyed hiking and boating with her husband Kent, her daily walks with her dog, Charlie, shopping sprees with her sisters and daughter, and having good laughs with her ‘lunch lady crew’ and friends. She never missed an opportunity to spend time with her grandchildren. Becky will live on in the hearts and minds of the countless people who were touched by her and those who dearly loved her.

Becky is survived by her loving husband of more than 39 years, Kent Strong; children, Nick (Krystal) Strong and Sarah Strong; grandchildren, Carter Strong and Kayden Fenske; siblings, Pamela (Gale) Prinsen, Tierney Thering, Laurie Thering, Todd (Jody) Thering, and Timothy Thering, and many other relatives and close friends.

A visitation service for family and friends will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. followed by a church service at St. Mary’s Church at 1 p.m. Afterwards, a luncheon will be hosted by the family at Heim Hall until 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Burlington Catholic Grade School 225 W. State St. Burlington, WI 53105.

