Rev. Howard W. Jacobson, 90, much-loved husband, father, grandfather, and pastor joined the church triumphant on Nov. 29, 2019.

Howard was born on Aug. 8, 1929, in Waterford, where his family worshiped at Norway Lutheran Church. He attended the Racine County School of Agriculture and Domestic Economy. He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1954, and was stationed at the K2 Airbase in Taegu, Korea, during the Korean War.

Howard attended Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, and Luther Seminary in St. Paul, Minn. He was ordained to the gospel ministry on June 13, 1965. Married to Lois Sand on July 18, 1965, at Denny Park Lutheran Church in Seattle, Wash., he enjoyed 53 years of wedded bliss before Lois’ death in 2018. Over a 30-year career as a Lutheran pastor, Howard served churches in North Dakota, Colorado, and Illinois, including St. John’s Lutheran Church in Creston, Ill., and Trinity Lutheran Church, DeKalb, Ill.

He is survived by his four children, Carl Jacobson of Davis Junction, Ill., Karen Jacobson of North Liberty, Iowa, Lisa Jacobson of Haddon Township, N.J. and Martha (Mark) Robinson of DeKalb, Ill.; and five grandchildren, Lars, Lydia, Lorraine, Grace and Leo.

He is preceded in death by his wife Lois and daughter-in-law Elizabeth.

A Memorial Service will be held at Norway Lutheran Church in Wind Lake at a date to be determined. Memorial gifts may be made to Norway Lutheran Church, Wind Lake, Wisconsin. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.lensingfuneral.com.