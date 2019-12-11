Robert “Bob” A. Petersen, 74, of Burlington, passed away unexpectedly while at work on Dec. 7, 2019.

Bob was born in Burlington on Oct. 26, 1945 to Raymond R. and Blanche G. (nee Baumgartner) Petersen. He graduated from Burlington High School, Class of 1963. On Nov. 29, 1996, in Las Vegas, he was united in marriage to Karen Joyce. Following marriage, they continued to reside in Burlington. He was a lifetime resident of this area.

Bob worked for the City of Burlington, retiring after 44 years. He continued to work part time for the city even after his retirement. His favorite hobby was playing with his dog, Sarah. He also enjoyed fishing, playing solitaire, cooking and baking. He was always cooking for his co-workers and was known to make great banana nut bread.

Bob is survived by his wife, Karen; children, Kelly Wishau, Mark (Fiance Jennifer Vasko) Petersen and Nicole Petersen; step-daughter Shannon Ransom; his four-legged daughter Sarah; grandchildren, Kyle and Ian Wishau, Alexa Hart, Alana Stendahl, Hailey and Kira Petersen, Tyler Vasko, Devin, Dylan and Dante Geerdts and Trinity Ludford; great-grandchildren, Pailsey and Avaylah; siblings, Karen Thuemmler, Debra Pieters, Pamela (Gary “Chief”) Peterson; brother-in-law Jerry Weiler; sister-in-law Becky Jo Taylor; and father and mother-in-law, Dick and Alice Joyce. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Judy (Harvey) Leighton and Christine Weiler; and brothers-in-law, Steven Thuemmler and Hank Taylor Jr.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society or to the charity of your choice.

A celebration of Bob’s life will take place from noon until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at the Integrity Celebration Center, 2789 S. Browns Lake Dr., Burlington.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com