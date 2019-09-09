Robert G. Zarek, 71, of Burlington, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center.

Robert was born on June 22, 1948, in West Bend, to Eugene and Darlene (nee Berkowski) Zarek. His early life was spent in Burlington where he graduated from St. Mary’s High School, Class of 1966. He was a high school athlete, All Area Quarterback and Track and Field State Champion.

Robert was a life-long resident of Burlington and was the owner and operator of Zarek Appraisal. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, where he was a servant at church. He was very concerned for the unborn. Always the generous type, he loved God, was a steward to the elderly and was loved by all who met him. Family was very important to him and he always had time for people. He could never say “no” to people. He enjoyed sports, especially the Brewers, Packers and Bucks, and loved playing and watching golf. He enjoyed going to Potawatomi with friends, was an avid coin collector and a great tipper.

Robert was survived by his siblings, Marykaye (Dan) Blott, Jim (Donna) Zarek, Paul (Joan) Zarek and Annmarie (Nick) Wiemer; and nieces and nephews, Ben Blott, Adam (Erin) Blott, Jessie (Adam) Miller, Kristi (Kevin) Wright, John Zarek, Billy Zarek, Andy Zarek, Nicholas Wiemer and Ali Wiemer. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Froedtert Cardio Vascular ICU along with the doctors and nurses at Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. at St. Mary Immaculate Conception Church, 108 McHenry St. in Burlington. Relatives and friends may visit with the family before the service from 3 until 6 p.m. at St. Mary Immaculate Church in Good Shepherd Chapel. A private burial is pending.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.