Robert H. Wollmer, 86, of Kansasville, passed away Dec. 6, 2019, at Elder Care Cottages, Waterford. He was born Sept. 9, 1933 to the late Harold and Adeline (nee Mueller) Wollmer in West Allis.

His early life was spent in Lake Denoon, West Allis and Kneeland. He graduated from Rochester Ag School.

On June 9, 1956, he was united in marriage to Virginia Bird at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. Following their marriage, they lived in Germany where Bob served his country in the U S. Army. In 1958 they moved to Kansasville where they lived and raised their family.

Bob was employed as a welder at Louis Allis for 39 years. He was an active member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, serving on many church boards including the Elders Board and the Building Committee.

He was a 4-H leader and served on the Racine County Fair Board. Bob enjoyed a variety of hobbies such as woodworking, bee keeping, and he also enjoyed music.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 63 years; children, Bethel (Gary) Schmidt, Linda (Larry) Berndt, Charles (Heather) Wollmer and James (Anita) Wollmer; 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Judith Meyer; brother, Warren (Joanne) Wollmer; other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association or the C.C.D. Capital Funds Project at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church are suggested.

Bob’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Elder Care Cottages and Allay Hospice for all their care and compassion.

Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, Dec. 14, St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 198 Westridge Ave., Burlington. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 9 a.m. until the time of services at the church.

Burial will be in Scottish Settlement Cemetery in Dover at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington, is assisting the family.