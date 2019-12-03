Robert Sukkert, 92, of Waterford, passed away Nov. 24, 2019 at Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee.

Robert was born on May 14, 1927 in Oak Creek to August and Emma (nee Hoffman) Sukkert. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Robert married Marcy E. Baumeister on July 8, 1950 in Oak Creek. They raised four children in the Oak Creek area before moving to Waterford in 1995. Robert worked in maintenance and hydraulic repair for Ladish Company in Cudahy, where he had retired. He loved to fish and spend time with his wife and children.

Robert is survived by four children, Mark (Jan), Jerry (Marinen), Dawn (Steve) Gross, and Jeff (Sharon); 18 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and three great great-grandchildren, along with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and Marcy, his wife of 68 years who passed away Feb. 19, 2019.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5 from 10 to 11:45 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial beginning at noon at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street in Waterford. Burial will take place at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. Meet in the chapel.

In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, memorials are suggested to St. Thomas Church.

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.