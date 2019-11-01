Roger D. Kuzniar, 67, of St. Francis, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Milwaukee.

Roger was born on Sept. 1, 1952, in Chicago to Joseph and Adeline (nee Maciejczak) Kuzniar. He spent his early life in Chicago where he received his grade school and high school education. He attended photography school in downtown Chicago, and after marriage to his beloved wife Donna (nee Seaman) and having two sons together, the family moved to Burlington in 1986. They resided there for 31 years.

Roger spent his professional career working at Underwriters Laboratories in Northbrook, Ill. in computer operations. He attended Moody Memorial Church in Chicago. In 2017, Roger moved to Franklin and in August of 2019 he moved to St. Francis.

Roger was passionate about sports and was an avid Chicago Cubs, Bears, and Blackhawks fan. He also loved music of all genres from classical to psychedelic rock and jazz.

Roger is survived by his sons, Jeremy Kuzniar of Milwaukee and Aaron (Ana) Kuzniar of Las Vegas, Nev.; brother David Arthur of New York; and grandson Ephraim Kuzniar, son of Jeremy Kuzniar.)

Roger was preceded in death by his wife Donna, mother Adeline, father Joseph, and brothers Lawrence and Joel.

A private family memorial service will be held later this year.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the nurses and staff at St. Luke’s Hospital for all the care and compassion they gave Roger.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.