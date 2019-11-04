Ronald Gene Novak, 70, of Waterford, passed away suddenly on Oct. 18, 2019.

Ron was a devoted husband to Jeannette (nee Achauer) and loving father to Jandrea. He is further survived by his father, Frederick (Fritz) Novak, sisters Kristy (Mark) Enger and Kathy (Randy) Hembrook, all of Fort Atkinson, nieces, nephews, cousins, mother-in-law, three sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, and more friends than can be counted.

Ron was preceded in death by his mother, Helen (nee Tolocko) Novak.

A celebration of life will be held at the Veterans Terrace, 589 Miller Avenue, Burlington, on Nov. 12, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. with a tribute to Ron beginning at 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the First Congregational Church of Rochester or to the Waterford Union High School Music Department.