Ronald W. Carver, 70, of Waterford, passed away on Nov. 11, 2019 at the V.A. Hospital in Milwaukee. Ronald was born on Oct. 17, 1949 to Edwin and Lydia Carver. He was a master glassblower at G.E. for many years.

Ronald will be dearly missed by his daughter Melissa (Jesse Slamka) Carver; his grandson Jesse Carver; and his brothers Gary (Kay) Carver and Larry (Irene) Carver.

Ronald was proceeded in death by his parents Edwin and Lydia, his twin brother Donald Carver, and his sister Sharon Gibbs.

A celebration of Ronald’s life will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at Integrity Celebration Center, 2789 S. Browns Lake Drive in Burlington. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. followed by an open house from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Memorial to the family are appreciated.

Integrity Funeral Services is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfunerals.net.