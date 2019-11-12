Rosemary “Rose” Essman, 89 of Waterford, passed away Sunday Nov. 10, 2019 at Memorial Hospital of Burlington.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, from 3 to 5:45 p.m. at St. Thomas Church, 305 South First Street, Waterford. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 6 p.m. Burial will take place in the church cemetery on Friday morning.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Thomas Church.

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.