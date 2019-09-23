Roy A. Beuthling, 69, of Burlington, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington.

Roy was born on May 16, 1950 in Burlington to Warren and Marion (nee Junge) Beuthling. He spent his entire life in the Burlington area and worked as a market analyst and substitute teacher. He worked for the Peace Corp. and Runzheimer.

Roy is survived by his brothers Paul Beuthling and Dwight Beuthling; his close companion, Elizabeth Rochon; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services for Roy will be held Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

