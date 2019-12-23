Russell H. Licht, 82, of Burlington, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at Elder Care Cottages in Waterford.

Russell was born on July 27, 1937 to Norman J. and Flora (nee Stephens) Licht in Lodi. At the age of four, he moved to Burlington. He attended Wortman School and graduated from Burlington High School. On Feb. 23, 1963, he was united in marriage to Donna Prailes at St. Mary Catholic Church in Burlington. Following their marriage, they resided in Burlington where they raised their children. Russell was employed at JW Peters as a mechanic for many years, retiring in 1999. He served as a volunteer fireman for the City of Burlington. He proudly served in the National Guard 32nd division and was mobilized during the Berlin Crisis in the 1960’s.

Russell enjoyed spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed going hunting and fishing with his boys. His passion was working on cars and always had a wrench in his hand or pocket.

Russell is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Donna; children, Russell Licht II, Timothy (Jan) Licht, Joseph (Carrie) Licht, James Licht and Megan Licht; grandchildren, Eric Licht, Tyler Licht, Taylor Edwards, Calysta Lewis, Lainey Licht and Lia Licht, and great-grandchildren, Violet and Camdin. He is further survived by his sisters, Esther Lois, Ethel Ranker, and Millie Umnus all of Burlington and Alice Anderson of Minn.; brother and sister-in-law Ken (Kay) Kerkhoff, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Norman and Flora Licht, in-laws Donald and Carol Prailes, brother Duane, in-laws Dave Umnus, Warren Ranker, Richard Lois; and niece Diane Yanke.

Memorials in honor of Russell may be sent to the Burlington Fire Department or to the Alzheimer Association.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the nurses and staff at Elder Care Cottages in Waterford and the nurses at Aurora At Home Hospice for their comfort and care during his time there.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Monday, Dec. 30 from 3 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. A private burial will be held at St. Mary Cemetery.

