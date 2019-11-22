Sandra J. Martin, 79, of Burlington, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at Brolen Park in East Troy.

Sandra was born in Burlington on Feb. 28, 1940 to LeRoy and Edith (nee Johnson) Ketterhagen. She graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic School and continued to live in the Burlington area her entire life. She was a homemaker and did odd jobs such as driving school bus and putting up wallpaper while the kids were little. Once the kids were grown, she worked at Watlo Gordon in Illinois for 17 years.

Sandra was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Burlington. In her younger years, she enjoyed fishing, camping and was a huge sports fan. She played softball and was known as “Turtle”. She loved to laugh and joke around and loved to play the lottery. Christmas was her favorite holiday and she loved to decorate for the holiday season. She also enjoyed playing cards and doing puzzles until she was no longer able to.

Sandra is survived by her children, Scott (Mary Bergemann) Martin, Tammy (Michael) Frank, Tracy (Richard) Girardi, Rebecca (Lawrence) Henning and Michael (Ann) Martin; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Bruce (Ruth) Ketterhagen, Fred (Kathy) Ketterhagen, Barb (Glen) Huelskamp, Mike Ketterhagen, Pat (Kim) Ketterhagen, Tim Ketterhagen, Jackie (Bill) Ligare and Jennifer Ketterhagen; along with 16 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, son Jeffrey David Martin and sister-in-law Peggy Ketterhagen.

The family would like to thank the staff at Brolen Park along with Seasons Hospice for their care and concern during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Alzheimer’s Association.

A visitation for Sandra will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 from 1 until 3 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home.

