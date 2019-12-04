Shiela May Glover, 74, of Republic, Mich., passed away on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at her home while in the loving care of her family and UP Home Health and Hospice.

Shiela was born in Republic on March 13, 1945, to Axel and Vieno (Lahtela) Laxo. She attended Republic Schools where she was active in band and cheerleading. She graduated from Capitol Hill High School in Oklahoma City, Okla.

Shiela married Lloyd Glover on Aug. 25, 1962 at Bethany Lutheran Church when it was still located in North Republic. She attended Oklahoma State University and completed numerous courses in banking. She enjoyed traveling throughout Western Europe, including Berlin and two extended trips to visit relatives in Finland. She worked as a full-time employee for the American Red Cross in Germany and assisted many military personnel and their families in their difficult times.

Shiela headed up the Federal Aviation Administration Entertainment Committee in Frankfurt, Germany where she arranged and implemented numerous memorable and sometimes crazy activities such as castle hopping, pig roasts, Rhine River crosses and ski trips to Austria. She was certified by the FAA as a pinch hitter pilot, capable to locate an airport and land a plane in case of an emergency.

Shiela worked in banking for many years and was Assistant Vice President of Operations at a large bank in Hales Corners. She was active at Bethany Lutheran Church; working with the church council, alter guild and quilting group.

Shiela is survived by husband of 57 years, Lloyd Glover; daughter Amy (Jon) Jomeruck, a music and band teacher in California; son Paul (Dawn) Glover, a school psychologist in Wisconsin; and six awesome grandsons, Juston, Derrick, Josh, Jordon, Lucas and Kyle.

She was preceded in death by grandparents Hilda “Mummu” and Gust Lahtela; parents Vieno “Aiti” and Axel “Isa” Laxo; adopted Grandpa Charlie, brothers Axel and Paul and sister Maria G.

Shiela’s family will greet relatives and friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at the Bethany Lutheran Church in Republic where a Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Don Ludemann to officiating. A luncheon will follow in the church fellowship hall.

Shiela and Lloyd want to give a big shout out to those wonderful dedicated, caring professionals you see driving around in the little blue cars with a hospice sign on the side. They are truly angels here on earth, especially, Leigh, Jenifer, Kathy, Sara, and Kirsten. Also, thanks to the nurses, therapist, doctors and all the staff at Bell Memorial who have been so kind to Shiela over the years. Dr. Metcalf, Dr. Wallace, and Dr. Griffith, your best medicine doesn’t come from the pharmacy, it comes from your hearts.

Bjork and Zhulkie Funeral Home is serving the family. Relatives and friends may visit www.bjorkandzhulkie.com to leave a note of remembrance.