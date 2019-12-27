Steven W. Koldeway, 65, of Burlington, passed away peacefully at Hospice Alliance on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.

Steve was born on April 8, 1954 in Burlington to Leon and Lou Jane (nee Schatzman) Koldeway. He attended St. Alphonsus Grade School and Salem Central High School. In 1979, he married Connie Huffar. They had two sons and later divorced. He worked for Kimball & Mur-Lin Concrete and Scot Forge. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cards, family and friends.

Steve is survived by his mother, Lou Jane; son, Jacob (Ivy Savedra) Koldeway; grandson, Quinn and another grandson due in June, all of Las Vegas; sisters, Linda Ebbers of Burlington, Deborah (Tom) Trasser of Kenosha, Darlene Koldeway, Susan (Doug) Barton of Burlington and Julie (Guy Curley) Koldeway of Kansasville; sister-in-law, Rose (Jones) Koldeway; brothers, Ed (Sheila Renz) of Burlington, Ralph of Saxon, Tim (Kari Madden) and Brian (Mary Jones) of Burlington; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Justin; father, Leon; and brothers, Michael and Fred Koldeway.

Steve’s family would like to thank Dr. Haider and his staff and nurses, the staff at Aurora Burlington Hospital and Hospice Alliance in Pleasant Prairie for their special care of Steve.

Services for Steve will be held Friday, Jan. 3, 2019 at 7 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family at the funeral home from 4 until 7 p.m.

