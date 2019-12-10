Susan Marie Berndt Holley, 62, of Burlington and formerly of Lake Geneva, passed away on Nov. 26, 2019, at her residence in Burlington.

Susan was born on Oct. 22, 1957 to Merlin and Annette (Trimberger) Berndt. She was married to Douglas Holley. She graduated from Badger High School in Lake Geneva in 1975. She attended Gateway Technical College and earned a certificate in office administration. She enjoyed her work in finance and food service over the years.

Susan will be dearly missed by her daughter, Heidi (Scott Earl, Jr.); grandchildren, Paislee and Easton; mother, Annette Trimberger Berndt; brother Ronald (Carol); sister Julie (Mark); niece Patricia Amann, and great nephew, Jonathan Amann.

She was preceded in death by her father Merlin Berndt.

A memorial service will be held on Dec. 14, at 1 p.m. at Williams Bay Lutheran Church, 11 Collie Street in Williams Bay, with light refreshments at the church, following the service.

Integrity Funeral Services is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfunerals.net.