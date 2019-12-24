Terry Thomas Gerald “Putter” Fettes, 49, of Rochester, Minn., died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at his home following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Terry was born in Burlington on April 5, 1970, to Jerry Fettes and Sandra Terry. He lived in Ohio for seven years where he worked as a funeral director. He then returned to school to become a Physician Assistant. For 16 years he worked at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. in the Kidney and Pancreas Transplant Department. It was there that he met his future wife, Tracy. They had been together for 14 adventurous years, and were married on May 4, 2019.

Terry is survived by his wife, Tracy Fettes; sister, Kandace (Coleman) Moran; brothers and sister-in-law, Scott Jorgensen, and Kirk (Amy) Dukatz; nephews, Jacob and Alex Dukatz; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents Jerry Fettes and Sandra Terry.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Zollman Zoo at Oxbow Park in Byron, Minn., or to The Scholarship Fund in Tribute to Terry Fettes at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donatemc

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Pax Christi Catholic Church in Rochester, Minn. with Rev. Will Thompson officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer in his hometown of Burlington.