Vivian L. Gaudes, 80, of Waterford, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.

Vivian was born in Britton, Mich. on Nov. 10, 1938, to Earl and Mary (nee Kronberg) Bird. Her early years were spent in both lower and upper Michigan, where she graduated from Daggett Grade School and Stephenson High School.

On Aug. 29, 1959 at Holy Rosary Church in Milwaukee, she was united in marriage to Frank A. Gaudes. Following marriage, they resided in Milwaukee until 1969, when they moved to East Troy. She has been a resident of this area for 50 years. Vivian was a homemaker who liked to oil paint, crochet, sew, garden and bird watch. She was an avid Green Bay Packer fan. She loved to care for her family and spend time with them. She also operated a horse boarding business known as Sunny G Ranch. This past August, Frank and Vivian celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at the family farm in the presence of their entire family.

Vivian is survived by her husband, Frank; children, Jean (Bernie) Delimat, David (Holly) Gaudes, Daniel (Lisa) Gaudes and Jennifer (Dean) Gaudes-Raemisch; grandchildren, Davey “Raine” Gaudes, Leah Gaudes, Justin Gaudes, Kim Gaudes, Sarah Gaudes, Nathan Gaudes, Tanner Gaudes and Raechel Raemisch; great-grandchildren, Caleb Williams, Emma Williams and Willow Williams; siblings, Bonnie Fister, Mary Ann Fadroski, Edith Vincent and Paul (Barbara) Bird; and sister-in-law, Beverly Bird. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Earl Bird Jr. and Donald Bird; brothers-in-law, Raymond Fadroski, Keith Vincent and Walter Fister and grandson Daniel Gaudes.

The family would like to thank special friends, Leslie and Jeff Bell and their family, along with caregiver, Jutta and Dr. Virani, for their care and concern during this time.

A funeral service will be held for Vivian on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family at the funeral home from noon until the time of service. Vivian will be laid to rest following the service at Rochester Cemetery.

