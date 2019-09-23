Wallace E. Tollstam Jr., 79, of Burlington, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at his home.

Wallace was born in Chicago on May 29, 1940, to Wallace and Ann (nee Wasik) Tollstam Sr. His early life was spent in Chicago where he attended area schools. On May 12, 1979, in Oak Lawn, Ill., he was united in marriage to Catherine (nee Wagner) Hemry. Following marriage, they resided in Evergreen Park, Ill. until moving to Burlington full time in 2001. He was a resident of Burlington both full and part time for 34 years.

Wallace was an award-winning master technician in the aerospace and automotive industry for the Local 701 Union in the Chicago Area. He owned his own gas station along with T&M Towing. He also drag raced at a professional level, ran his own race car for several years, and was a crew chief for professional racers for several years. He was an innovator of the sport, earning the nickname “Weird Wally” by friends and fellow racers.

Wallace is survived by his wife, Catherine; children, Robert Tollstam, Donna (Rich Rainbolt) Tollstam, Brian Tollstam, Bruce Tollstam, James Hemry, Michael Hemry and William Hemry; grandchildren, Michael Hemry Jr., Matthew Hemry, Joe Hemry, Robert Hemry Jr., James Hemry Jr., Reece Hemry, Jake Tollstam, Sarah Tollstam, Raeann Rainbolt, Kaitlyn Tollstam, Bryce Tollstam, Blaine Tollstam and Breanna Tollstam; and great-grandchildren, Bailey Hemry, Camden Hemry, Calie Hemry, Carson Hemry, Ethan Hemry, Emilia Tollstam and Reece Hemry Jr. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Roger, sister Sandra and son Robert Hemry.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses that cared for Wallace, along with all the family and friends that have been there for the family during this time.

