William “Bill” Koch, 80, passed away peacefully on Sept. 4, 2019. He was born on Jan. 1, 1939, to Leland and Maurine (Craig) Koch in Burlington. After graduating from St. John’s Military Academy in Delafield, he completed a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin and went on to get his MBA from Indiana University.

Bill had a 25-year career in the US Army, Transportation Corps, with tours of duty in Germany, Vietnam, Korea, and the United States. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. After retiring from the Army, he went into property management for another 20 years.

Bill is dearly missed by his loving wife of 55 years Joan (Misik), his brother in-law Edward Misik and sister in-law Katie Misik; his sister Valerie (Herb) Massin; his nieces and nephews Jason and Kristin Misik, Kimberlee, Kristine and Tom Massin; and his great nieces and nephew, Lakely Belle and Jolie Davis, and Harvey Bernhardt Misik.

Bill was a strong, proud, loving, wonderful, larger-than-life man who has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and he will be deeply missed. He will be most remembered for his pranks, practical jokes, and great sense of humor.

The family suggests memorials to the Military Officers Assoc. of America (MOAA) Scholarship Fund. Memorials may be mailed to MOAA Scholarship Fund P.O. Box 1824 Merrifield, VA 22116-9917. Online donations can be made through www.moaa.org/scholarship.

Private family services will take place at a later date.

Integrity Funeral Services is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfunerals.net.