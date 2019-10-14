William (Bill) Camp Barrons, 61, a life-long resident of Waterford, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Oct. 8, 2019.

Bill was born at St. Luke’s in Milwaukee to Thomas Barrons and Nancy Reynolds Sept. 2, 1958. He grew up in Waterford and graduated from Waterford High School where he enjoyed wrestling. While in high school, Bill met Susan Kerchefski and after their engagement they were on married March 3, 1978. They had two children together, Billy and April. Bill worked for Waukesha Cherry Burrell for many years as a machinist, a job that he truly loved. He enjoyed boating, fishing and having fun on the Fox River, but most of all was the love he had for his family, children and grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.

A celebration of life will take place at Meyer Park Barn, 26900 Meyer Dr., Wind Lake on Oct. 19, 2019 from 1 to 10 p.m.

A private inurnment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, memorials to the Lindau family, to be distributed as per William’s wishes, would be appreciated.

