Agnes M. Campbell, 94, of Burlington, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at The Bay at Burlington Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Agnes was born in Boston Heights, Ohio on April 29, 1926, to Bolslaw “Ben” and Mary (nee Coval) Wierzbicki. Her early life was spent in Boston Heights where she graduated from area schools. On June 12, 1954 in Peninsula, Ohio she was united in marriage to Kenneth Campbell. Following marriage, they resided in Ohio before moving to Burlington in 1959. Kenneth preceded her in death on Aug. 25, 2002.

Agnes worked as a line worker for Northern Engineering and as a house cleaner for Stepping Stone. She enjoyed the outdoors, along with camping and fishing with her family.

Agnes is survived by her son, Andrew (Kim) Campbell; granddaughter, Ashley (Joe) Hunter; great-grandchildren, Sydney and Cole; and a sister, Kate Cummings. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and siblings, Ed, Frank, Phil and Josephine.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project.

Memorial Service and burial will take place on Monday Nov. 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery with luncheon to follow.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.