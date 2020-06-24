Alice Patricia “Molly” Freitag, 93, of Burlington, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020.

Alice was born Jan. 9, 1927 in Lyons Township, to James and Amelia (Rice) Grady. She was raised in Lake Geneva. On May 14, 1949, Alice married Everett Louis Freitag in Lake Geneva. He preceded her in death on April 4, 1999. Throughout the years, Alice was active in the PTA, Red Cross, and 4H. She worked for many years as a cook at Salem Grade School. She loved fishing, bingo, cards, and most any game. Most of all, she loved spending time with family and friends.

Alice is survived by her children, Judy Dabbs of Pleasant Prairie, Larry (Sharon) Freitag of Burlington, and Patti Levandoski of Burlington; her ten grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Everett; Alice was preceded in death by her son, Michael; her son-in-law, Dan; and her 11 brothers and sisters, Thomas, Mary, Ellen, Catherine, Katherine, Julia, Dorothy, Frank, Ann, Walter, and Jane.

Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020 in the chapel located at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, 4300 Green Bay Road in Kenosha. Interment will immediately follow.

