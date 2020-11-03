It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of Alvin “Al” Carl Josephson, of Waterford, on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at the age of 78.

Al, along with twin brother and first best friend, Brian, was born in Ceylon, Saskatchewan, Canada to Algot and Mary (nee Henheffer) Josephson on Feb. 11, 1942. Al and Brian grew up the youngest of five siblings including sister Lorraine (Korf) Smith and brothers Lorne Korf and William Korf. He was a graduate of Brandon University, where he served as the 1966 Class President. After graduating, he worked a variety of jobs including with Campbell Soup and as a surveyor, before falling into his lifelong career of dredging, mainly with Great Lakes Dredge and Dock. He absolutely loved what he did, as dredging gave Al the opportunity to do two of the things he loved most: experiencing new places and meeting new people.

Al had a lifelong passion for sports. He played just about any sport offered, with his main loves being baseball, hockey, and golf. While his golf game caused him much frustration throughout his adulthood, he truly loved the game. He never gave up on trying to take his game to the next level, spending countless nights at the driving range, and reading upwards of 50-100 golf game improvement books. His passion for sports did not end with playing them himself. He greatly enjoyed coaching his daughter Elise’s sports teams, watching any game he could get to of his grandkids’, Kevin, Alyssa, and Carson, and taking in as many sports games as humanly possible whether on TV or at a field or stadium. He enjoyed watching literally any sport, played by anyone, at any level, and was dubbed the “#1 Fan” by countless teams he’d spent time watching.

Al was a lover of people. He put his relationships with family and friends above all else. He cared so deeply for others, and was never shy about calling or writing just to “check in”. He took great joy in keeping others updated on his family’s life (and was well-known for his annual Christmas letter), and genuinely appreciated being updated on everyone else’s. Al was known for having the friendliest demeanor and warmest, most welcoming smile of anyone you could ever meet, and always seemed to have as much time as you needed to just talk and “be there”. He was the most “present” of people, and knew how to make anyone and everyone feel cared for and special. If he met you, even once, please believe he remembers it and has thought of you since.

Al is survived by his beloved wife Janice (nee Bureau) Josephson; children Elise and Jim; grandchildren Kevin, Alyssa, and Carson; and a host of other cherished relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Krause Funeral Home located at 12401 W. National Avenue, New Berlin, from 4 until 6 p.m. with funeral service beginning at 6 p.m. The funeral service will be live streamed from the Krause Funeral Home website at www.krausefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Our Harmony Club, Inc. at St. Joseph Parish, P.O. Box 60, Lyons, WI 53148, Arbor View Communities, 34201 Arbor Lane, Burlington WI 53105 or CurePSP.org by visiting www.CurePSP.org and clicking donate.